Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CABA shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio Price Performance
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Cabaletta Bio
In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $142,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $554,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $17,531,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cabaletta Bio
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.