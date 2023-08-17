Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CABA shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of CABA opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.56. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $142,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $554,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $17,531,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

