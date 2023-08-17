CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $400.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CACI. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $376.09.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.62. The company had a trading volume of 52,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. CACI International has a 1-year low of $245.32 and a 1-year high of $359.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

