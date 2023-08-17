CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to $37.00 at Bank of America

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.42% from the stock’s current price.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get CAE alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,348. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,941,000,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CAE by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CAE by 845.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in CAE by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 154,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.