Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.