Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $53.51 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

