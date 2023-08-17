Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $800.00

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.15) and last traded at GBX 800 ($10.15), with a volume of 7325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 815 ($10.34).

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 952.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,076.26. The stock has a market cap of £153.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,734.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 9,361.70%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

