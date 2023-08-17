Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Lowered to C$66.00 at Cormark

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Calian Group Price Performance

Shares of CGY traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$51.99 and a 12 month high of C$68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$611.48 million, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.60.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.