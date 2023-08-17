California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Raised to $66.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $54.55. 198,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,062. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. California Resources has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

