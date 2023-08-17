Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.29.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. 974,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.75.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Callon Petroleum

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,082 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,528,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

