Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
CLMT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
