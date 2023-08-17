Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $162.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $208.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.96.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Shares of EL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,684. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $161.42 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $858,070,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,589,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.