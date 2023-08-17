Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

CNGLW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Canna-Global Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

