Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, reports.
Canoo Stock Down 9.7 %
NYSE:GOEV opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $220.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Canoo has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
