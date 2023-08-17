Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aziyo Biologics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.21). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aziyo Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZYO. Prosight Management LP grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 65.1% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 324,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 127,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 175.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 393.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 55,457 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 73,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative products to address the device protection, women's health, orthobiologics, cardiovascular, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

