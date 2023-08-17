Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aziyo Biologics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.21). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aziyo Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.
Aziyo Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $9.01.
Aziyo Biologics Company Profile
Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative products to address the device protection, women's health, orthobiologics, cardiovascular, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.
