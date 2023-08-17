Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $180.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.65. 164,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,415. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average is $136.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $163.31.

In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,125 shares of company stock worth $414,172. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

