Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 5.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CMPS stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 154,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,842. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth $5,617,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 413,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

