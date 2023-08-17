Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($2.99) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($12.35). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($9.35) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.58) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.36.

Shares of RETA opened at $169.06 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.60.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $6,581,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,663 shares of company stock worth $28,556,414. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,409 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

