Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 66,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBNK

Insider Transactions at Capital Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

In other Capital Bancorp news, COO Steven M. Poynot purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $42,676.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

CBNK opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $26.58.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.