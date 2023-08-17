Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 66,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.
CBNK opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $26.58.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
