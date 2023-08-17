Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 240,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $823.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

