CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

CapStar Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. 1,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,231. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $282.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $28.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Further Reading

