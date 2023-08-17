Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.30

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14.95 ($0.19). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 13.98 ($0.18), with a volume of 6,203 shares traded.
Carclo Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.27. The stock has a market cap of £10.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.30.
Carclo Company Profile
Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.
