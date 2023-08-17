Cardano Price Tops $0.27 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and $238.69 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,731.27 or 0.06227984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00028757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,076,551,300 coins and its circulating supply is 35,045,488,545 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

