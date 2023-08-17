Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) CEO Sells $3,274,500.00 in Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,389,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,692. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.99 and a 12-month high of $95.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.