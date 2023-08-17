Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.50-$6.75 EPS.
Cardinal Health Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $86.89 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45.
Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 202.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Health
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.