Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.50-$6.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $86.89 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

