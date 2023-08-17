Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

