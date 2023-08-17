Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Shares Down 3.9%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.93 and last traded at $86.83. 823,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,340,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

