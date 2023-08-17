Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 105.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $399,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,885.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $399,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,885.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock worth $655,220 over the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

