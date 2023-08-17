Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 10,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Catalent Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.46. 557,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.96, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $108.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,889 shares of company stock valued at $89,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Catalent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,918,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,883,000 after purchasing an additional 603,729 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Catalent by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

