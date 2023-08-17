CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

CAVA stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,615. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.21 million. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CAVA Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram purchased 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram purchased 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,188,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,188,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,408,000.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

