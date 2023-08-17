CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Sells $550,939.10 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,650,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chandra Dhandapani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CBRE Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $82.37 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.