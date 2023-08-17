CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 705,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,118,263 shares.The stock last traded at $10.82 and had previously closed at $10.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.71.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $403,993.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $403,993.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

