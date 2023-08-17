CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Get CDW alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Shares of CDW stock opened at $201.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.88 and a 200 day moving average of $186.41. CDW has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.