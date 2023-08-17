CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Cap of $35.93 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $35.93 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018604 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,819.21 or 1.00131024 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04600036 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $9,327,101.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

