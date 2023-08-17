CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $35.29 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017972 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014892 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,450.32 or 1.00049906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04600036 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $9,327,101.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

