Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Director Brooks Pennington III Sells 777 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $32,338.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brooks Pennington III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $1,158,935.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $45.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

