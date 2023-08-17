C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $547,714.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in C&F Financial by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

