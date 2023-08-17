C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

CFFI opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.30. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 20.59%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

In other news, CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,714.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in C&F Financial by 4,606.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in C&F Financial by 1,167.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in C&F Financial by 39.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in C&F Financial by 387.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

