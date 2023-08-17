Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 1,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

About Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.

