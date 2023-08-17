Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Charge Enterprises’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Charge Enterprises Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Charge Enterprises stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 154,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charge Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $136.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.01.
Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. The firm had revenue of $147.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Charge Enterprises will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
About Charge Enterprises
Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.
