Chartist Inc. CA Takes $376,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parker Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,076. The stock has a market cap of $307.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

