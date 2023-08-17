Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

NYSE CHE traded down $7.36 on Wednesday, reaching $503.30. The company had a trading volume of 53,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $534.94 and its 200 day moving average is $533.07. Chemed has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $574.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 400.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

