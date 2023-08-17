Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $470.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.39 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.25 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Up 10.3 %

PLCE opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $51.23.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,782.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

