Chimerix’s (CMRX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.75.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 4,377,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,992,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 819.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,714 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chimerix by 90.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 947,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 892,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 708,976 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.
