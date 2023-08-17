China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.91

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 29414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

