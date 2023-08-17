China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
Shares of China Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 160,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.46.
About China Pharma
