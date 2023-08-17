China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of China Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 160,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

