Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Price Performance
About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through own shops.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.