Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LDSVF remained flat at $11,970.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12,171.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11,812.10. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a twelve month low of $9,050.00 and a twelve month high of $12,700.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through own shops.

