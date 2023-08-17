Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Cap of $69.89 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. Chromia has a total market cap of $69.89 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

