Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Theodore Shasta Sells 699 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

CB opened at $202.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.81 and a 200-day moving average of $198.97.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

