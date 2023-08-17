Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Theodore Shasta Sells 699 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %
CB opened at $202.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.81 and a 200-day moving average of $198.97.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
