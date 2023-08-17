Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $89.17 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.28.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,851,000 after buying an additional 3,059,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 916,516 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,310 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after purchasing an additional 828,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.