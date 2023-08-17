CIBC Cuts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$56.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB increased their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Emera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$59.45.

Emera stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$50.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.09. Emera has a 12 month low of C$48.63 and a 12 month high of C$63.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.09%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

